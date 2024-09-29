Canon Enhances Productivity and Performance of Arizona 1300 Series of Flatbed Printers with Addition of FLXflow Technology

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, 27th September 2024– Canon today announces the addition of its FLXflow technology to the Arizona 1300 series, which brings new productivity and performance features to the flatbed printer series. Previously known as FLOW technology, the new FLXflow offers not only the original ‘Hold’ functionality, which helps to hold on the zoneless flatbed table, but also the new optional ‘Float’ and ‘Instant Switch’ functionalities to improve media handling. With over 8,000 installations worldwide, Arizona users can now benefit from enhanced productivity, ease of use and application versatility thanks to FLXflow.



Optimised productivity

Catering to growing mid-volume operations, the Arizona 1300 FLXflow supports a wide variety of substrates and applications. This enables large format graphics printers and other print service providers (PSPs), to efficiently offer customers a wide range of applications for the retail, interior décor, packaging, and industrial market segments.



Offering a patented way not only to hold but also to float the media, FLXflow comes with three functionalities – Hold, Float and Instant Switch – allowing users to move heavier and irregular-sized media faster and more easily around the table. The Hold functionality, a feature of the original FLOW technology, works by keeping the media in place with a patented airflow technique. Using automatic measurement and adjustment of airflow levels to firmly and accurately hold various types of media in place, the functionality results in flexible positioning with far less masking.



The new Float functionality pushes air from the table upwards to create a cushion, enabling the easy positioning of heavy or challenging substrates and reducing the risk of media damage or waste. It also results in the smoother registration of all types of media, with a ‘floating without drifting’ ability enabling several pieces of media to be precisely positioned at the same time. The Instant Switch functionality allows the operator to easily change from Hold to Float by using the foot pedal(s) for simple operability of the printer, making it easy to remove media from the table.



Enhanced flexibility

Arizona 1300 FLXflow customers can also take advantage of the Advanced Image Layout Controls, which allow last-minute adjustments at the printer. This includes snap and align image to media, auto-trimming, nesting, batching of complex jobs, step and repeat, pitch setting, mirroring and re-assignment of print modes, giving additional flexibility when positioning substrates on the table and reducing waste of expensive materials. Productivity is further enhanced by PRISMAservice support tools, which provide predictive maintenance and facilitate authorised remote assistance by qualified service technicians to increase uptime.



In-field upgradability

Customers of the current Arizona 1300 series with FLOW technology can upgrade their printer to the latest version with FLXflow technology, including the optional Float and Instant Switch functionalities. Upgrades also include features like the Advanced Image Layout Controls. They can also add PRISMA XL Suite workflow software to provide a preview function even for complex, multi-layered, textured jobs. PRISMA XL provides cost estimates and enables users to see what the final product will look like before it’s printed while allowing them to make any necessary adjustments. The in-field upgradability is part of Canon’s modular approach to its technology and software solutions, allowing users to access the latest available features, without needing to reinvest in new devices, extending the product lifecycle.



Customers can also benefit from the optional proCARE after-sales service program, which assures the highest uptime by offering predictable costs for maintenance and spare parts, preventive maintenance, remote support and fast response times. Additionally, all Arizona printers come with a Manufacturer’s Warranty of one year, and an optional Arizona extended warranty programme is available for 3, 4, or 5 years.



Mathew Faulkner, Director, Marketing & Innovation, Wide Format Printing Group, Canon EMEA says: “At Canon, we’re focused on the continuous development of our portfolio by working closely with the market and our customers to evolve our products, from our printer ranges to the software that supports them. With that in mind, we’re now extending the FLXflow technology from the Arizona 2300 series, announced in March this year, to the Arizona 1300 series, giving even more of our customers the capability to be more versatile and deliver high-quality applications with even greater workflow efficiency and productivity. And with its added ‘Float’ capability, our FLXflow technology makes life much easier for operators to handle irregular or heavy substrates, opening up opportunities to produce an even wider range of applications.”



Elevated and textured printing for endless creativity

Available with the Arizona 1300 FLXflow is PRISMAelevate XL, which enables layered printing up to a height of 4 mm (0.157”) to help customers create stand-out, tactile artwork for elevated print applications that enhance and expand their product offering. It enables customers to explore new applications, such as high-value, textured, permanent signage, product decoration, awards, décor materials and package prototyping, as well as applications for the visually impaired.



Designed with sustainability in mind

Offering reduced waste and lower energy consumption than its predecessors, the Arizona 1300 FLXflow has been designed with sustainability in mind. FLXflow technology requires less masking and underlays to hold media in place, resulting in less waste. As LED-UV printers, the series also consumes at least 15% less energy compared with its UV-halide predecessors and offers power-saving features such as first-time-right printing and instant-on functionality. Its inks are UL. GREENGUARD Gold certified, which ensures prints are safe for use in sensitive environments such as hospitals, schools and other public places.



Customers can also take advantage of Canon’s remanufacturing programme, where they can trade in their Arizona printers when purchasing a replacement. Returned systems are inspected, serviced and prepared for sale as refurbished printers, further extending the lifespan of the Arizona.





