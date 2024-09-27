Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform Unveiled At COP29 High-Level Forum In New York

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General
Assembly, the "High-Level Forum on Climate Transparency" was held
on September 25 in New York, initiated by Azerbaijan as the COP29
chair, Azernews reports.
In total, high-level officials from approximately 80 countries
and international organisations participated in the event.
The main purpose of the forum was to support the preparation of
Biennial Transparency Reports (BTR), which are a key component of
the Extended Transparency Framework (ETF) established under the
Paris Agreement, and to strengthen cooperation among the party
countries, donor organisations, and other interested parties in
this area.
Mukhtar Babayev, the president of COP29, highlighted the
importance of climate transparency in his opening speech and
informed participants about the work accomplished by the COP29
Presidency in this field as well as upcoming action plans. He noted
that the BTRs, which will be presented for the first time this
year, play a crucial role in objectively assessing the efforts made
in addressing climate change. In this context, the COP29 Presidency
emphasised the importance of training seminars organised in Baku
and various regions worldwide on preparing BTRs in collaboration
with other partners.
During the event, the "Baku Global Climate Transparency
Platform" (BTP) was presented, which is considered the main legacy
of COP29 regarding climate transparency. It aims to build trust
among the party countries and enhance their capacity in preparing
BTRs.
In his speech, Yalchin Rafiyev, Chief Negotiator of COP29,
emphasised that the BTP will serve as an important platform for
global climate transparency. He noted that the primary goal of the
BTP is to foster trust among party states, support developing
countries in preparing and finalising BTRs, and continue the
transparency agenda post-COP29 by promoting universal participation
in the ETF.
During the event, Zulfiyya Suleymanova, Advisor to the President
of Kazakhstan and Special Representative for International
Environmental Cooperation, and Francesco Corvaro, Italy's Special
Envoy for Climate Change, who are the appointed high-level
representatives of COP29 on climate transparency, presented the
presidency's roadmap for climate transparency and BTRs, as well as
upcoming action plans.
In the panel discussions held during the event, ministers and
deputy ministers from Japan, Egypt, Samoa, the USA, Turkiye,
Switzerland, Germany, France, Georgia, and Hungary, along with
chief climate negotiators and representatives from UNFCCC, the UN
Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP),
and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD), expressed the significance of the COP29 Presidency's
contributions to climate transparency and their support for the
Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform (BTP).
