Excavator Accessory Startup HB Attachments Rebrands As TRUE Attachments

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Springfield, MO-In the post-pandemic economy, earth-moving equipment dealers struggle with tight competition and shrinking margins. expert Kelly Russell founded HB Attachments in 2023 to help excavator dealerships in the United States close more deals with higher profits. The startup designs, manufactures, and distributes high-quality aftermarket excavator accessories, including buckets, rippers, quick couplers, rakes, thumbs, and grapples. This month, the family-owned business, based in Springfield, Missouri, revealed its new brand name: TRUE Attachments.



The profit margin on a new excavator is quite small, so dealerships have very little room to negotiate with potential customers who are shopping based on price. However, sales are typically bundled with an accessory package that includes several attachments designed for the machine's boom arm. Finding the right attachment wholesaler can greatly affect a dealership's ability to craft a competitive yet profitable sales offer.



Russell said TRUE Attachments delivers better quality, service, and pricing than its competitors

– most of whom are located near the East and West coasts.



“I saw a need in our industry for a supplier of high-quality attachments – based in the central U.S. –offering wholesale products at a price that would give a dealer the slight edge they need to win more deals and increase the average margin per deal,” he explained.



Russell launched the company with a team comprised of loyal family members and opened a warehouse in southwest Missouri. The company distributes its products to dealerships throughout the U.S. The attachments are designed to perform well in a variety of industries, including timber, quarry and mining, oil and gas, as well as construction and excavation.



TRUE Attachments currently offers products to fit the following brands of excavators: CASE,KOBELCO, Komatsu, Kubota, Hitachi, John Deere, Volvo, DEVELON, Hyundai, Takeuchi, Yanmar, and Sany.

The company began as HB Attachments – with a honey badger as the mascot – but recently consulted with Midwest marketing agency Henderson Media LLC on a rebranding package that included the new TRUE Attachments brand name, logo design, domain name registration, and upcoming website launch.



HB Attachments Inc. remains the legal entity, doing business as (DBA) TRUE Attachments.



About TRUE Attachments: TRUE Attachments designs, manufactures, and distributes high-quality aftermarket excavator accessories, including buckets, rippers, quick couplers, rakes, thumbs, and grapples, which are distributed through wholesale partnerships with heavy-equipment dealerships in the U.S. The corporate office and warehouse are located at 3045 E Chestnut Expressway, Suite K, Springfield, MO 65802. The phone number is (417) 522-6091. The website is



About Kelly Russell: Kelly Russell has more than 30 years in the earthmoving equipment and attachments industry – both as the manager of a nine-figure rental fleet with a large sales team and as the owner of a new-equipment dealership. He oversees the overall vision of TRUEAttachments, product engineering and manufacturing, and wholesale dealer partnerships.



About Henderson Media LLC: Henderson Media is an award-winning marketing agency located in Springfield, Missouri, specializing in reputation management, web design and website hosting, content creation, and other digital marketing services.



