UAE Visa Amnesty: 500 Exit Permits, 600 Passports Issued By Indian Consulate To Overstayers

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has assisted thousands of Indian citizens as part of the UAE's ongoing visa amnesty initiative, offering support through the facilitation centres.

Since September 1, the Consulate has been operating at its office and Al Awir, working closely with various Indian organisations to help overstayers legalise their residency status in the UAE.

The consulate has supported more than 4,000 service seekers as part of this initiative. In a statement released by the consulate, the mission highlighted the issuance of over 600 passports and 800 emergency certificates, while also assisting in securing more than 500 exit permits for individuals looking to return to India.

The amnesty programme allows individuals to either regularise their residency status or return home without facing penalties. Indian nationals residing in Dubai and the northern emirates have been urged to use this programme to resolve their visa-related issues.

To streamline the process, the Consulate has provided contact details for those seeking assistance. Indian citizens can reach out via the designated helpline number at 050-9433111 between 8am to 6pm for guidance on the issuance of travel documents. Additionally, the 24/7 PBSK Helpline at 800-46342 is available to offer further support.

