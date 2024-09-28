Voices For Humanity Shines A Guiding Light Forward With Dr. Warees Majeed

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., and WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, features community activist Dr. Warees Majeed .







For young people growing up on the streets of the District of Columbia, life can be harsh and hopeless, with over 3,500 gang members and a violent crime committed every two hours. But the Honorary Dr. Warees Majeed, in partnership with The Way to Happiness Foundation, is guiding young people in the nation's capital, transforming their lives with common sense moral values.

ABOUT WAREES MAJEED

Born in Washington, D.C., Warees Majeed grew up revering his father, a Black business owner who worked to better their neighborhood. Following his father's untimely death, a teenage Warees gave in to the influence of street culture and its prevalent drug dealing and crime. After losing many friends to violence and serving time in jail himself, Warees committed his life to uplifting youth by providing them guidance to become responsible members of society. Championing the wisdom within The Way to Happiness, Warees's work has impacted his community, contributing to a 7 percent drop in violent crime. For his tireless work in promoting the“cure for the streets,” his community conferred upon him the title of The Honorary Doctor Warees Majeed.

Dr. Warees Majeed is the cofounder of YAAY ME!, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming young people into their best selves through education, experience and opportunity.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching , the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization , and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.

The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

