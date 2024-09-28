Renewal Energy & Green Hydrogen Top Sectors For Collaboration In 6Th India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee Meeting In New Delhi

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 28 (KNN)

In a significant boost to bilateral economic relations, the sixth session of the India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee (JTC) was recently convened in New Delhi, where both countries identified critical sectors for enhanced collaboration.



The talks focused on strengthening cooperation in apparel manufacturing, with a particular focus on green hydrogen, international trade settlement and digital payments, as well as addressing and trade disputes.

One of the key outcomes of the session was India's announcement that it had obtained the necessary approvals for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between India's National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and Egypt's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA).



The formalisation of this MoU is expected to create more synergies between small businesses in both nations, bolstering the MSME sector through joint projects and knowledge sharing.

Both nations emphasised the importance of finalising and operationalising the MoU at the earliest, setting the stage for enhanced cooperation in several promising sectors.



The discussions also centered around market access for agricultural products, with both sides agreeing to resolve outstanding issues swiftly to facilitate smoother trade in the future.

The committee highlighted the need for enhanced collaboration between their respective investment promotion agencies to foster investment flows in key industries. Renewable energy, particularly green hydrogen, emerged as a focal point for future joint ventures, aligning with global trends towards sustainability and energy transition.

Additionally, digital payments and international trade settlements were pinpointed as areas where further integration could be pursued, reflecting the growing importance of financial technology in modern trade.

The next session of the India-Egypt JTC is scheduled for 2026 and will be hosted in Egypt. Both countries expressed optimism about deepening their economic and trade relationship, which has seen a renewed focus in recent years.



This cooperation is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities for businesses on both sides while contributing to a more dynamic trade partnership in the region.

The session's outcomes reinforce the strategic nature of the India-Egypt relationship, signaling a promising future for economic ties across diverse sectors.

(KNN Bureau)