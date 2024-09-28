Bihar: Flood Situation Worsens In Kosi Region

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) The water level of the Kosi River is rapidly rising, creating concern for the residents of the Kosi division, particularly in the Supaul district in Bihar.

The surge in the river's flow has intensified, and the water has started spilling over parts of the Kosi Barrage, signalling a potentially dangerous flood situation.

However, Supaul District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar has reassured the public that the situation remains under control despite the alarming rise.

“Water has not completely overtopped the Kosi Barrage. What we are witnessing is water passing through the bridge's railing, giving the appearance of flooding over the road,” he clarified.

In response to the potential flood threat, Kaushal Kumar, concerned for the safety of the barrage, has requested the Nepal government to halt traffic on the Kosi Barrage. Following this request, the Nepalese authorities have agreed to suspend traffic on the barrage for the next three days to mitigate risks and ensure safety in the region.

The situation is being closely monitored, and authorities are taking precautionary measures to prevent further escalation.

The movement of all types of vehicles on the Kosi Barrage has been completely banned, following an official order issued by the Nepal government. Barriers have been placed on both sides of the barrage, and Nepal Police have been deployed to ensure 24-hour security for the structure.

This precautionary measure was taken at the request of Supaul District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar, who emphasised that the traffic ban is a necessary step to protect the barrage as water levels from the Kosi River continue to rise.

Kumar reassured that the barrage itself has not suffered any damage and remains structurally sound.

“Our engineers are working around the clock to maintain the integrity of the barrage, and we are hopeful that the water level will soon begin to recede,” he said.

Both Indian and Nepalese authorities are working closely together to monitor the situation. Indian Water Resources Department officials are receiving constant updates, while a team of engineers regularly inspects the barrage.

Due to the closure of the Kosi Barrage road, which is part of the National Highway of Nepal, people have lost direct road access to Nepal's capital Kathmandu, tourist destinations such as Pokhara, and the Lahan Eye Hospital. However, air travel remains available for those needing to reach these places.