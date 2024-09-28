Mayank Yadav, Nitish Reddy Earn Maiden T20I Call-Up Against Bangladesh (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Board of Control for in India has announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series at home against Bangladesh, with several new faces and returning players making headlines. One of the biggest surprises is the inclusion of Indian 2024 sensation Mayank Yadav, who impressed with his fiery pace and wicket-taking ability in the domestic T20 league this year before injuries hampered his season.

Alongside Yadav, promising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy looks set for his maiden cap, adding fresh talent to a squad that will be without its regular Test players.

The 22-year-old Mayank Yadav announced his arrival in the IPL in spectacular fashion while playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Yadav picked up seven wickets in four matches at a stellar average of 12.14 and an economy of just 6.98.

His performances turned heads, especially during his IPL debut, when he claimed 3-27 in four overs to guide LSG to a 21-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS). Yadav was named the Player of the Match for his debut heroics.

His next outing was equally impressive as he bowled a miserly spell of 3/14 in four overs, helping his team secure a 28-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This second consecutive Player of the Match award solidified his status as one of the most exciting young talents in the tournament.

However, Yadav's incredible run was cut short after just three matches when a side strain forced him out of action for the majority of the IPL season. He made a brief return in LSG's last game against Mumbai Indians (MI), registering figures of 1/31 in 3.1 overs.

Despite the setback, Yadav's performances were enough to earn him a spot in India's T20I squad, where he will be eager to make an impact on the international stage.

Another exciting inclusion is Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner who returns to the national team after a gap of nearly three years. Chakravarthy made his India debut during the 2021 tour to Sri Lanka and was part of the T20 World Cup squad that year. However, after a disappointing tournament, where he failed to deliver, he was dropped from the team.

In 2023 IPL, he picked up 20 wickets from 14 matches, followed by 21 wickets from 15 matches in 2024. His consistent performances, including his ability to outfox batsmen with his variations, have earned him a well-deserved recall to the Indian T20I side.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made a name for himself in the IPL with his impressive performances, also finds a place in the squad. Reddy had earned a call-up earlier this year for India's tour to Zimbabwe but missed out due to an injury. Now fully fit, the 21-year-old has another chance to prove his mettle on the international stage.

Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper-batter, has also been recalled after last featuring in India's series against Afghanistan earlier this year.

Meanwhile, explosive opener Abhishek Sharma returns to the squad after being overlooked for the recent Sri Lanka series. Sharma, who has a reputation for attacking the bowlers early in the innings, will look to make the most of his opportunity, especially with regular opener Ruturaj Gaikwad missing from the squad.

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Indian T20I side. Other regulars in the squad include Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma, and Arshdeep Singh, all of whom have been key contributors to India's T20 side in recent times.

The three matches will be played on October 6 (Gwalior), Oct 9 (New Delhi) and Oct 12 (Hyderabad).

India's 15-Member Squad for Bangladesh T20Is:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav