Punjab CM Responds Well To Treatment For Increase In Pulmonary Artery Pressure: Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 28 (IANS) Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann has responded well to the for increase in pulmonary artery pressure and all his vitals are completely stable, a Mohali-based hospital where the AAP leader is undergoing treatment, said on Saturday.

"As suspected at the time of admission for tropical fever, his blood tests for leptospirosis came back positive. The Chief Minister has already been put on appropriate antibiotics. All clinical features and pathological tests have shown satisfactory improvement," R.K. Jaswal, Director and Head, Department of Cardiology, Fortis Hospital in Mohali, said in a statement.

The hospital on Friday said due to an increase in pressure in the Chief Minister's pulmonary artery, there was pressure on his heart, leading to irregular blood pressure.

Mann was admitted to the hospital late Wednesday night.

"The Punjab Chief Minister has been hospitalised as he's undergoing a thorough examination," a senior AAP leader had said.

He had refused to reveal Mann's ailment, adding the Chief Minister's health is "fine", and that, he will be discharged from the hospital "after a few more necessary tests".

Chief Minister Mann was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital last week for observation, according to hospital sources.

Bhagwant Mann is currently serving as the 17th Chief minister of Punjab. He has been in the office of CM since 2022.

Mann represents Dhuri Assembly constituency in Punjab Assembly.

He is also the state convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Earlier, he was an MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency from 2014 to 2022.

Mann's party -- AAP -- emerged victorious in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 out of 117 seats.

Mann was sworn in as Chief Minister on March 16, 2022. He succeeded Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress.

Channi was the first Dalit CM of Punjab. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP representing the Jalandhar Parliamentary constituency in the lower house of Parliament.