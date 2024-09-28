Jawhar Sircar Criticises Trinamool For Filing Complaint Against Kolkata Mayor’S OSD

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) Former Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar on Saturday criticised Trinamool after a complaint was filed by a staffer of Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee accusing the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Kolkata Mayor.

“When I talk of - TMC doesn't like it. Now, TMC's Second Topmost leader MP Abhishek Banerjee accuses TMC bigwig Firhad Hakim (Kolkata Mayor)'s aide of misusing his name & other than irregularities! Mayor defends aide. Please cleanse the party,” Sircar wrote on X.

On Friday, Ayan Ghosh Dastidar, a staffer attached to Abhishek Banerjee's office filed a complaint against the OSD, Kalicharan Bandopadhyay, of the Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, accusing him of extortion.

The complaint was filed at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station.

Mayor Hakim said that he could have been informed about the allegations so that he could have initiated a departmental probe against Kalicharan Bandopadhyay.

“I was not aware of any such complaint,” said the City Mayor.

Senior Trinamool leaders have admitted that the development is a major embarrassment for the party which is already saddled by continuing mass protests over the R.G. Kar rape and murder and financial irregularities cases.

Sircar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has resigned from the Upper House while registering a protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata as well as over the corruption in general governance in West Bengal administration.