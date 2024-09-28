Newly Discovered Comet Appears In Kuwait's Skies At Dawn

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by astronomer Khalid Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Comets are celestial bodies of ice orbiting in the solar system, they can be seen with the naked eye when they are close to the sun, but otherwise telescopes are required to view them.

One such comet is C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), which was discovered in 2023 and enters the inner solar system to orbit the sun once every 80,000 years.

Pictures of this comet were taken by Kuwaiti astrophotographer Khalid Al-Mutairi in Al-Salmi area west of Kuwait, at 4:49 a.m. Saturday local time, (1:49 GMT), at an altitude of five degrees above the horizon line. (end)

