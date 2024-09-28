(MENAFN) In a revealing interview with the Ukrainian newspaper Livyi Bereg, Defense Rustem Umerov acknowledged Ukraine's significant reliance on Western military assistance, noting that over 80percent of the nation's defense efforts depend on support from international partners. This dependence has raised concerns, particularly regarding the number of personnel engaged in international cooperation within the defense ministry. Umerov emphasized that such aid is fundamental to Ukraine's ongoing fight against Russia.



He explained that various teams are actively involved in coordinating armaments and military equipment with allies, including the United States, European nations, and institutions like the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine and the International Donor Coordination Center. These collaborations focus on procurement and logistics, which have proven essential for Ukraine’s military operations.



Looking ahead, Umerov outlined Ukraine's strategic objectives for the coming year, highlighting plans to bolster its defense capabilities. He expressed confidence that the operations slated for 2025 would be executed, potentially involving long-range strikes deep into Russian territory. However, he stressed that achieving these goals hinges on continued support from international partners, particularly in terms of financial resources.



The need for robust aid has been echoed by Mikhail Podoliak, a senior advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who remarked on the complexities involved in negotiating these military deliveries. Podoliak characterized the negotiations as intricate and requiring a nuanced understanding of the decision-making processes of partner nations, often describing it as a “psychoanalytical” challenge.



In summary, as Ukraine navigates its military and strategic objectives amidst an ongoing conflict, the country’s reliance on Western assistance remains a critical factor in its defense strategy and future operations.

MENAFN28092024000045015687ID1108725265