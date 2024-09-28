'Gutted Not To Watch The Stars In Action': Fans React As Day 2 Of Kanpur Test Is Washed Out.

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Sep 28 (IANS) As play on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was washed out without a ball being bowled at the Green Park here, hundreds of spectators who came to watch the match were disappointed and left feeling gutted.

With rain and a wet outfield ensuring no play was possible, it was a difficult time waiting for the spectators as Kanpur was hosting a match after a long time.

Continuous drizzle throughout the morning transitioned into light rain by noon, but with no improvement in the outfield conditions, there was no chance for play to resume. With three days remaining, India remains confident of pushing for a result, provided the rain abates.

"We came here from Gorakhpur to watch five days of a Test match but were left feeling gutted after today's washed out. After seven years, Kanpur is hosting a match and we lacked basic facilities. We have Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow which provides top-class facilities there. If this match was being played there, we could have watched a great game of cricket," a fan told IANS outside the Green Park Stadium.

Despite an up-and-down performance from their star players in the first Test, India showcased their depth in both batting and bowling. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli combined for only 34 runs across four innings, but the team still posted competitive totals thanks to centuries from Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant.

Another fan from Lucknow said, "Maja nahin aya match dekhne ko milta to jayda behtar hota. We came from Lucknow and stayed here hoping to watch five days of action, but yesterday also only 35 overs were bowled and today there was not even a single ball was bowled. So obviously we feel bad but rain is in no one's hand. We came here to watch Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bat, but we have only watched them fielding."

On Virat Kohli's dip in form, he said, "See, there shouldn't be any concern about Kohli's form, he is a big player, and will score runs soon. We all saw what he did in the T20 World Cup."

A local fan from Kanpur, Civil Lines area said, "Obviously as a fan, we feel sad not to watch the game on Day 2. Kanpur hosted the match after a long time, star players were here and not able to watch the, I feel gutted. Virat's form has been a concern, but he is a big player, and his bat will talk soon.

On the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, he said, "Nathan Lyon always talks big. Last time Rishabh Pant smashed him all around the ground. Pant will score runs this time too.... Gabba ka ghamand dubara tootega."

As they trooped out of the stadium, the fans were hoping the weather god would relent and play would be possible for the next three days. Bangladesh will resume batting from Day 3 at 107/3 with Mominul unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur batting at six.