Elon Musk Faces Additional Fine to Lift Ban on X Platform in Brazil

(MENAFN) Elon Musk must pay another fine if he wants Brazil to lift the nationwide ban on his X platform, according to local reports citing a Supreme Court filing on Friday. Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the fine after X briefly became accessible in Brazil despite the ban, allegedly through Musk’s satellite internet provider, Starlink.



The conflict between Musk and Brazilian authorities began in April when Moraes ordered X to delete several accounts accused of spreading disinformation. Musk refused, arguing that this would violate Brazilian law.



On August 30, Moraes imposed a nationwide ban on X. He also fined the platform for not appointing a new legal representative in Brazil and ordered the freezing of the accounts of X and Starlink, a subsidiary of Musk’s SpaceX, to ensure payment. The court unblocked both accounts in mid-September but withdrew 18.35 million Brazilian reais (approximately USD3.3 million) from them to enforce the fine.



Additionally, the court has warned that further non-compliance could result in more severe penalties, including higher fines and extended bans. This ongoing legal battle highlights the tension between global tech companies and national regulations, especially concerning issues of misinformation and legal accountability.

