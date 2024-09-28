Death Toll In Sumy Rises To Nine As Result Of UAV Attack, 12 Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, the death toll from a double attack by enemy UAVs has risen to nine.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleksii Drozdenko, Ukrinform reports.
“9 dead,” Drozdenko wrote.
According to him, the number of wounded is currently eleven. 113 patients were evacuated from the hospital attacked by enemy UAVs .
At the same time, the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administratio reports 12 wounded.
“The death toll from the morning enemy attack on medical facilities in Sumy has increased. It has been established that 9 people were killed and 12 were injured of varying severity,” the statement said.
As reported, on the morning of September 28, the Russians carried out a double drone strike on Sumy.
The first strike killed one person and damaged the ceiling of several floors of the hospital.
The evacuation of patients and staff began. Rescuers and police arrived at the scene to help people. At the same time, during the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again.
Photo: Telegram/Sumy RMA
