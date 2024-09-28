Lawyer Odila Castillo Now Has A Forensic Firm Supposedly Specialized In Public Contracts

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The mysterious travelers on Odila Castillo's vacations. The former Comptroller's Office official travels frequently. So much so that she has met Comptroller Gerardo Solís and a State contractor on her trips to the United States, when she has gone skiing. There are other getaways, in which she has met the same businessman. Lawyer Odila Castillo was an official at the Comptroller's Office, advisor to Gerardo Solis, and now has a forensic firm supposedly specialized in public contracts. She lives the dream of many Panamanian officials: to have millions of dollars in a short time and, obviously, to live the high life. Unlike most that pursue that dream, Castillo no longer has a position in the Government. However, she enjoys – and has enjoyed – the appreciation of high-ranking officials in the public administration, such as the current Comptroller Gerardo Solís, who praised the legal skills of the person who was his subordinate for a year and a half, and a great admirer of what he called her“wonderful success story.” Over the past two years, the lawyer has accumulated properties for personal and business use that will total nearly $5 million. She has also amassed millions of dollars channeled through her law firm Castillo, Guardia & Asociados, which a year ago had assets of more than $8 million, according to documents submitted to a state bank to request a loan. This amazing story continues.

