Kuwait FM Takes Part In Global Counterterrorism Forum Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya took part Friday in the ministerial plenary meeting of the Global Counterterrorism Forum New York.

In a press statement, the of Foreign Affairs said the meeting was chaired by Vice President of the European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

The meeting reviewed frameworks for enhancing joint international cooperation in combating terrorism in all its forms and types, and supporting the exchange of expertise and capacity building between national and regional institutions, the ministry said.

The conferees also mulled boosting cooperation and integration to eliminate fanaticism, extremism and terrorism and support international and regional organizations specialized in this domain.

The meeting also tackled the issue of foreign terrorist fighters and their families' repatriation to their countries of origin and integrating them into their communities after they undergo rehabilitation programs preceded by fair trials and serving their sentences in their countries and taking the necessary legal measures in accordance with local laws and human rights principles. (end)

tab









MENAFN27092024000071011013ID1108724248