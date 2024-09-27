Air Force Band Of The Golden West Performing In Oregon

(MENAFN
EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force band
of the Golden West Clarinet Quartet, will be performing the following FREE patriotic and contemporary classical concerts in Western Oregon:
Lincoln City, OR - Wed Oct 2nd: Lincoln City Cultural Center, 6pm
Band of the Golden West clarinet player performing on a radio broadcast.
Band of the Golden West Clarinet Quartet performing in Seattle, WA.
Band of the Golden West clarinetist in the Pacific Northwest.
Band of the Golden West Clarinet Quartet performs Fandango from Cuarteto Latinoamericano, composed by Aldemaro Romero.
Springfield, OR - Fri Oct 4: Richard E. Wildish Community Theater, 6pm
Eugene, OR - Sat Oct 5: University of Oregon - Beall Concert Hall, 12pm
For more information and to reserve FREE tickets please visit
.
About The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West Clarinet Quartet
The Clarinet Quartet is part of the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West from Travis Air Force Base, California. Providing musical support to Air Mobility Command, sustaining community relations and engaging in school outreach in a five-state area of responsibility; Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, and California. This ensemble supports a wide variety of musical events, ranging from military ceremonies and educational programs to recitals debuting new works that push the boundaries of the traditional clarinet quartet medium. As part of the Band of the Golden West, the mission of the Clarinet Quartet is to Honor, Inspire, and Connect through musical excellence.
About the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West
The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West is dedicated to telling the Air Force story, honoring military heritage, and enhancing the morale of service members and civilians. The Band of the Golden West is proud to represent Air Mobility Command and the 680,000 Airmen in over 130 career fields serving around the world. These concerts are our way of saying thank you for your continued support to the men and women of the Armed Forces, at home and abroad. For more information, go to
.
"Such talented musicians and vocalists. Touched my soul and brought tears to my eyes. Makes me proud to have served my country in the United States Air Force! Thank you for an extraordinary musical performance!!" – Concertgoer, December 2023
Shareable media including pictures, videos, and recordings is available
here .
Media Contact: Andrew
Payton; [email protected]
SOURCE Air Force Band of the Golden West
