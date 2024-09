Air Force Band Of The Golden West Performing In Oregon

MENAFN - PR Newswire) EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force of the Golden West Clarinet Quartet, will be performing the following FREE patriotic and contemporary classical concerts in Western Oregon:

Lincoln City, OR - Wed Oct 2nd: Lincoln City Cultural Center, 6pm

Springfield, OR - Fri Oct 4: Richard E. Wildish Community Theater, 6pm

Eugene, OR - Sat Oct 5: University of Oregon - Beall Concert Hall, 12pm

For more information and to reserve FREE tickets please visit

About The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West Clarinet Quartet

The Clarinet Quartet is part of the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West from Travis Air Force Base, California. Providing musical support to Air Mobility Command, sustaining community relations and engaging in school outreach in a five-state area of responsibility; Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, and California. This ensemble supports a wide variety of musical events, ranging from military ceremonies and educational programs to recitals debuting new works that push the boundaries of the traditional clarinet quartet medium. As part of the Band of the Golden West, the mission of the Clarinet Quartet is to Honor, Inspire, and Connect through musical excellence.

About the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West



The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West is dedicated to telling the Air Force story, honoring military heritage, and enhancing the morale of service members and civilians. The Band of the Golden West is proud to represent Air Mobility Command and the 680,000 Airmen in over 130 career fields serving around the world. These concerts are our way of saying thank you for your continued support to the men and women of the Armed Forces, at home and abroad. For more information, go to

.



"Such talented musicians and vocalists. Touched my soul and brought tears to my eyes. Makes me proud to have served my country in the United States Air Force! Thank you for an extraordinary musical performance!!" – Concertgoer, December 2023

Shareable media including pictures, videos, and recordings is available

here .

Media Contact: Andrew

Payton; [email protected]

SOURCE Air Force Band of the Golden West

