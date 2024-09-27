Trump Says Meeting With Zelensky Good Sign

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former U.S. President and presidential candidate Donald described his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York as a "good sign" and expressed his willingness to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Trump made these comments ahead of their talks.

"We're going to have a good meeting today, and I think the fact that we're together today is a very good sign," Trump remarked.

He recalled having good relations with Zelensky a few years ago and mentioned that the Ukrainian leader supposedly helped stop an "impeachment hoax".

Trump also called the situation in Ukraine "terrible" and expressed his readiness to discuss the Victory Plan that Zelensky had brought with him.

Additionally, Trump mentioned his "very good" relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to which Zelensky responded, "I hope our relations are better."

Trump reiterated that if he wins the U.S. presidential election, he will resolve the situation with the war in Ukraine "very quickly," even before the inauguration of the next U.S. president, which is scheduled for January 20, 2025.

During the meeting, Zelensky expressed confidence that he and Trump share common view that the war has to be stopped and Ukraine has to prevail.