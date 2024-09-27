Nucleus Security Named A Leader In The Gigaom Radar Report For Continuous Vulnerability Management (CVM)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Solution recognized for workflow automation, risk-based assessment,



SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability management, today announced it has been named a "Leader" in the

2024 GigaOm Radar Report

for Continuous Vulnerability Management (CVM) . The GigaOm Radar report examines 20 of the top vulnerability management solutions and evaluates their capabilities and business requirements to identify the leading CVM offerings. Nucleus Security earned top scores for automation of workflows, risk-based assessment, customizable risk scoring, scalability, and flexibility.

"We built Nucleus Security to solve the issues we faced in our jobs as vulnerability analysts and managers, so we understand first-hand what organizations need when it comes to vulnerability management," said Steve Carter, co-founder and CEO, Nucleus Security. "We've invested significantly in developing and perfecting those features and capabilities, so it's incredibly validating to be recognized for them in the GigaOm Radar Report for continuous vulnerability management."

Evolution Key to Effective Vulnerability Management

The GigaOm Radar report examines the CVM market in consideration of the widespread adoption of cloud infrastructure and DevOps practices. Modern organizations require continuous vulnerability management that can keep up with the constant and rapid changes inherent in DevOps environments, while incorporating emerging infrastructures and technologies.

In its analysis of Nucleus Security, the GigaOm Radar report notes the solution scored 5/5 for scalability and flexibility, "...highlighting Nucleus's ability to handle billions of vulnerabilities and support diverse infrastructure types. This scalability, combined with its extensive integration catalog (scoring 4/5), positions Nucleus as a versatile solution capable of adapting to complex, multifaceted environments."

Nucleus Delivers on Key Features

The Radar Report identified numerous features considered important for effective CVM. Nucleus attained top scores for its capabilities in several features, earning 5/5 for automation of workflows, risk-based assessment, and customizable risk scoring. This lead GigaOm analyst Chris Ray to comment, "This reflects Nucleus's ability to automate complex tasks like risk acceptance and mitigation tracking while providing a sophisticated risk assessment model that incorporates exploit prediction scoring system (EPSS) scores, business criticality, and other contextual factors. The customizable risk scoring, enhanced by Mandiant threat intelligence, allows organizations to tailor risk evaluations to their specific needs and risk tolerance."

Well-Suited for Complex Environments and Stringent Compliance

In summary, Chris Ray further commented, "This solution serves as a versatile general-purpose vulnerability management and cyber-risk quantification solution, addressing a wide range of use cases across various industries. It's particularly well-suited for large enterprises with complex, multicloud environments and diverse asset types. The solution excels in scenarios requiring comprehensive risk assessment, prioritization, and automation of security workflows. It is valuable for industries with stringent regulatory compliance needs, such as finance, healthcare, and critical infrastructure, as well as the public sector. Its ability to integrate with numerous security tools and provide a unified view of cyber risk makes it effective for organizations looking to consolidate vulnerability data from multiple sources and improve their overall security posture."

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability management enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

