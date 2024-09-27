MENAFN - PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report org about how people in Kubuqi, China's seventh-largest desert, utilize high to create green miracle concerning both desert greening and green development.

How China turned the 'Sea of Death' into a solar oasis

The Kubuqi Desert, China's seventh-largest desert, is nestled in the northern part of the Ordos Plateau in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. It was once called the "Sea of Death" because of its harsh conditions. For generations, local people battled the expanding desert, and this harsh environment shaped their lives. As the dunes grew, many were forced to abandon their homes. But today, something amazing is happening here - a green revolution!

The Dalad Photovoltaic Power Base in Ordos is the first PV power project in the Kubuqi Desert. It started construction in 2017, with full capacity grid connection achieved by the end of 2019. The project has a capacity of 1 million kilowatts, covering a total area of 50,000 mu (around 3,333.33 hectares). It generates approximately 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, which can meet the yearly electricity needs of 300,000 to 400,000 urban residents.

The solar panels and their supports do more than just generate power. They also help stop sand dunes from moving and keep moisture in the soil, which fights against the spread of the desert. There is an innovative model: generating power above, restoring land below, and cultivating crops between panels. This approach has helped reclaim 50,000 mu of desert land.

Besides growing grass, what other new possibilities are there under the solar panels? During our visit to a 2-million-kW photovoltaic sand control project in Hanggin Banner, Ordos, we discovered some exciting new developments. It's not just fruits and vegetables; there are chickens, too!

In the Kubuqi Desert, once one of China's driest areas, people are leveraging solar power not just for energy, but as a tool to help care for the environment. Ordos has changed a lot. Before, the desert was taking over the land where people lived. Now, plants are growing back and covering the area again. Local people are feeling hopeful; young folks are choosing to stay and explore the treasures of their hometown.

The two PV power bases in Dalad and Hanggin banners are part of Ordos' efforts to build a "Great Wall of Solar Panels" across the Kubuqi Desert. This project aims to create a "Great Wall" that promotes ecological conservation, green energy production, industrial growth, innovation, and shared prosperity for the local people.

Ordos, once known as the "coal capital," is now embracing a cleaner future. The city is building a new system that combines different types of green energy. This system works like this: Wind turbines and solar panels generate clean energy. The power is then stored in batteries or converted to hydrogen fuel. Finally, eco-friendly trucks use this green energy to run. All parts of this process work together seamlessly. And the story of green development in Ordos is just getting started.

