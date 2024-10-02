Kuwait-Funded Islamic Studies Faculty Inaugurated In Irbil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Islamic Studies Faculty building within Salaheddine University in Irbil was inaugurated on Wednesday, an achievement that has been attained with funding from the State of Kuwait.

The resources had been allocated through the State of Kuwait of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and the Kuwaiti Relief Society, as part of the Kuwaiti humanitarian campaign, "Kuwait on your side."

In a statement to KUNA, the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in the Kurdistan Region,

Pshtiwan Sadq Abdullah, said this scientific edifice is the latest of the chain of generous initiatives that have been launched by the State of Kuwait for the Kurdistan Region.

He affirmed that the faculty graduates "would be armed with enlightened thoughts free of extremism."

Meanwhile, Dr. Jamil Ali, the dean of the Islamic Sciences Faculty, expressed gratitude to Kuwait, in remarks to KUNA, for this generous gesture. (end)

