The Amir Representative Arrives In Qatar For Asian Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (changing dateline)

DOHA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Representative of the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, arrived along with an accompanying delegation at Doha Internatonal Airport on Wednesday.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad will head the State of Kuwait's delegation at the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), scheduled in the Qatari capital, Doha.

His Highness the Amir Representative, along with his entourage, was welcomed at the airport by the Qatri Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, Minister of State Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Saud Al-Thani, the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Qatar Khaled Badr Al-Mutairi and the Qatari Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Ali Abdullah Al-Mahmoud.

Earlier today upon his departure from Kuwait airport, he was seen off by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the National Guards Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereedah Al-Mousherji and other senior state officials.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior officials from the Crown Prince Diwan. (end)

amh









MENAFN02102024000071011013ID1108740710