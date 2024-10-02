UAE: Metaverse Will Help Prepare For Any Crisis Realistically, NCEMA Official Says

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 4:30 PM

Wearing advanced virtual reality headsets, law enforcement and crisis management representatives recently gathered in ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi to participate in the first regional and global virtual training exercise held in the Metaverse on Wednesday.

Abdullah Juma Al Kaabi from the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), envisioned a future where the distinctions between virtual and real-world training blur. He articulated the transformative potential of the Metaverse, stating,“Imagine a future where we cannot differentiate between virtual reality and real-life situations. Through this exercise, we received a glimpse of what awaits us.”

He emphasised that while many associate the Metaverse with gaming, it holds significant promise in critical fields like emergency management. Al Kaabi noted,“The Metaverse provides an unprecedented opportunity to prepare for any crisis realistically, ensuring our systems are forward-looking and ready for challenges.”

The exercise saw participation from numerous federal and local entities, including the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), Abu Dhabi Police, and Civil Defence Authority. Their collaboration signifies a united effort to strengthen the UAE's readiness for complex crises.

The virtual exercise was meticulously designed to expose teams to a series of emergency incidents, including chemical, radiological, and nuclear emergencies. Participants were able to collaborate seamlessly in this comprehensive digital environment, making quick decisions and coordinating effectively across various agencies.

National readiness

During the event, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, highlighted the importance of adapting to the digital age. He noted,“The Metaverse is part of today's life, and we must keep pace with this change.” Al Olama pointed to the successful use of virtual platforms during Expo 2020, where the number of virtual visitors surpassed physical attendees.“This experience underscored the urgency of developing new capabilities in the face of emerging technologies,” he added.

Al Olama emphasised the scale of Metaverse users globally, stating that there are nearly half a billion users worldwide, with over 51% of them being children under the age of 13. He remarked,“The Metaverse presents a unique chance to enhance public awareness and protect community members,” stressing the need for initiatives that not only benefit users but also educate them about potential risks.

An integrated approach

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA, accentuated the strategic importance of the Metaverse Crisis Exercise, stating,“This initiative represents a qualitative leap in utilizing advanced technology to enhance our readiness. It reflects our commitment to innovation and effective coordination.” He expressed optimism about the exercise's potential outcomes, which are aimed at refining emergency response methods and boosting national security.

