Dubai Shopping Festival: Top Stars To Perform On Opening Weekend Of 30Th Edition

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced an epic line-up of live entertainment to kick-start celebrations for the 30th edition of its iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Marking an electrifying start to 38 action-packed days of the season, DSF opening weekend will see the highly anticipated return of the incredibly popular 321 Festival coming to two new and exciting locations.

Bringing an even bigger and broader action-packed calendar of must-see star-studded concerts and A-list acts to the Coca-Cola Arena from December 6-8, 321 will bring Dubai together like never before to celebrate the start of DSF in style. In addition, the 321 celebrations will extend into City Walk for the first-time ever, with free-to-attend outdoor entertainment.

Popular venue Coca-Cola Arena will host three spectacular evenings of show-stopping performances from hugely popular Arab, South East Asian, and Western superstars, promising a dynamic blend of endless excitement, unparalleled entertainment, and unforgettable moments.

Launching the extraordinary concert series on December 6 will be two of the greatest legends in Arabic music, the exceptional Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir, taking fans on a mesmerising musical journey with their powerful voice, most cherished hits, and soulful performances.

Tickets are now available for a not-to-be-missed chance to snag up the best seats in town. Additional performers for the remaining weekend will be revealed soon.

City Walk will join in the 321 celebrations for the first-time ever, with free-to-attend roaming outdoor entertainment, incredible activities. With plenty of free things to see and do for every member of the family, this will be the place to be during DSF's opening weekend. Plus, visitors can enjoy great offers at a selection of City Walk's top dining venues prior to the concerts and throughout DSF's opening weekend.

The 321 Festival is just one of many, endless experiences being specially curated for the 30th edition.

From December 6 to January 12, 2025, an action-packed calendar of 38 wonder-filled days will deliver non-stop, day-in-day-out thrills for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city, with spectacular celebrations, A-list concerts, and awe-inspiring events set against the backdrop of the city's iconic destinations and beaches, during the perfect weather for the season.

The full DSF calendar will be unveiled soon.

