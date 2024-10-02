Kuwait Amir Representative Meets Qatar's Deputy Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Representative of the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, met on Wednesday the State of Qatar Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani at the Amiri Diwan in the Qatari capital.

The two sides explored the solid fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples, means of reinforcing these bonds in diverse domains, and held discussions on various regional and international topics of common interest.

Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and members of the official Kuwaiti delegation participated in the meeting. (end)

