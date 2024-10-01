Israeli Occupation Army Launches Ground Assault In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Lebanon/ PNN

Israeli announced the start of its ground military operations in southern Lebanon after midnight. Avichai Adraee, spokesperson for the occupation army, stated that began a targeted and precise ground operation against Hezbollah's positions in areas near the border in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military spokesperson indicated that the ground operation commenced hours earlier under orders from leadership and took place in several villages close to the border.

Adraee added, "Based on a decision from the political level, the occupation army began a targeted and precise ground operation in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah's infrastructure in several villages near the border, from which there is an immediate and real threat to Israeli cities in the northern border area. He stated that the occupation army is operating according to a well-prepared plan developed by the General Staff and the Northern Command, which the troops have trained for over the past few months. He emphasized that ground forces are supported by aerial strikes from the Air Force and artillery shelling targeting military objectives in the area, all in full coordination with infantry units. He confirmed that the phases of the campaign have been approved and are being executed in accordance with the political leadership's decision, as part of Operation "Northern Swords," based on an assessment of the situation in parallel with the fighting in Gaza and other fronts



