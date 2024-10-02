Joint Press Statements By Amir And President Of Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that His Highness's talks this evening with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, addressed areas of cooperation, noting that and the Iranian President stressed the importance of exploring potential cooperation opportunities between the two countries in the commercial and economic fields.

His Highness explained that the talks are being held in light of the delicate circumstances the region is going through, represented by the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the West Bank, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Lebanon, pointing out that the martyrdom of thousands of people killed and wounded as a result of the aggression puts the entire region on the brink of the abyss and leads to the expansion of the circle of violence in it.

HH the Amir affirmed the State of Qatar's support for any regional or international efforts aimed at reducing escalation and maintaining stability and security in the region, explaining that Qatar calls on the international community to take urgent action to compel the Israeli occupation authorities to stop their brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

His Highness explained that the State of Qatar has warned of the recent escalation in Lebanon since the beginning of the increasing Israeli aggression, indicating that it has worked intensively to reach a ceasefire and contain the conflict, stressing that reducing escalation in light of these rapid developments means that the occupation army stops its unjust war on our brothers in Gaza and the West Bank and its aggression on Lebanon.

Regarding the cease fire mediation, HH the Amir affirmed the continuation of the State of Qatar's efforts to stop the war in Gaza and release the hostages and detainees, explaining that mediation is a strategic option for Qatar.

His Highness also reiterated that the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent, viable Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital are the key to a lasting and sustainable peace in the region, noting that any other proposals or solutions to circumvent this are doomed to failure.

For his part, HE the Iranian President expressed his thanks to HH the Amir for the warm reception and hospitality, stressing that his country looks forward to strengthening its relations with Qatar through discussions that cover many areas, hoping that the two countries employ their capabilities to enhance cooperation between them.

His Excellency also stressed the importance of multiple mechanisms to develop relations between Qatar and Iran, noting that this is what Qatar is doing and pointing to the need to enhance cooperation and brotherhood between Islamic countries in general, adding that cooperation between Qatar and Iran supports the stability and security of the region.

Regarding the recent developments in the region, HE the President explained that Iran is keen on peace and calls for calm, indicating that wars do not serve the interests of countries in the region.