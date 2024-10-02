The Amir Representative Heads To Qatar For Asian Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, headed along with an accompanying delegation to Qatar on Wednesday.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad will head the State of Kuwait's delegation at the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), scheduled in the Qatari capital, Doha.

He was seen off at the airport by His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the National Guards Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereedah Al-Mousherji and other senior state officials.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior officials from the Crown Prince Diwan. (end)

