Shamkir Hosts Concert Within Uzeyir Hajibayli Int'l Music Festival

Choir of the State Song and Dance Ensemble has captivated the
guests of the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International music Festival,
Azernews reports.
The concert was held on the stage of the German Lutheran Church
in Shamkir under the artistic direction of People's Artist
Aghavardi Pashayev.
The choir was led by Honored Artist Naala Baratelian, with
concertmasters Lala Bagirova and Fardin Ilham Mehmedzadeh, and
accompanied by Honored Artist Khayyam Mammadov (kamancha), Emin
Eminli (tar), and Jaffar Hasanov (naghara).
The soloists Orkhan Alizadeh, Sabina Alizadeh, Zamina Aghayeva,
and Shahnaz Aliyeva left the audience speechless with their
magnificent performances.
The concert program featured works such as "Azma Tagları" by
Jahangir Jahangirov, "Cənnətim Qarabağ", "Durnalar" (arranged for
choir by Aida Huseynova), "Ölkəm" by Asaf Zeynalov, the choral
arrangement of Fikrat Amirov's "Kürd ovşarı" (arranged by Vaxtang
Imanov), "Men seni araram", Tofiq Guliyev's "Lirik mahnı","Tez
gəl", and "İlk bahar".
The music evening also included Azerbaijani folk songs. Songs
such as "Laçın", "Qalanın dibində bir quş olaydım", "Bağa girdim
üzümə", "Oyna, yar" (arranged for choir by Vagif Mestanov), "Aman,
nənə" (arranged for choir by Qalib Mammadov), "Basma, basma
tağları" (arranged for choir by Ibrahim Ismayilov), and "Nə
baxırsan?" (arranged for choir by Nazim Malikov) added extra color
to the concert.
The 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival is taking
place on September 18-28, in celebration of National Music Day.
The event is jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.
The music festival features renowned performers and ensembles
from Azerbaijan, the USA, Russia, Germany, Spain, Austria, Korea,
Turkiye, Brazil, India, and other countries.
The guests of the festival have a chance to enjoy vibrant
performances, grand concerts, exhibitions, scientific conferences,
and master classes in Baku, Shusha, Ganja, Lankaran, Gabala,
Nakhchivan, and Shamkir.
