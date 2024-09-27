Alpha Omega Wins Best Digital Transformation Award At Unqork + AI Hackathon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIENNA, Va., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Alpha Omega ,

a leader in mission-focused solutions, proudly announces that we have been awarded the Best Digital Transformation Award at Unqork

Hackathon with Rhino hosted at Carahsoft on September 6, 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores Alpha Omega's dedication to driving innovation and modernization across operations.

Best Digital Transformation award

At the event, Alpha Omega demonstrated how legacy government applications can be reimagined and rapidly modernized by combining Unqork's no-code platform and Rhino's cutting-edge AI assistance. Our focus on transforming outdated processes through cost-effective AI-driven modernization while ensuring full compliance with the U.S. Web Design System (USWDS) highlighted our commitment to both efficiency and user experience in government digital services.

"Our approach to modernization is centered on delivering solutions that not only optimize government operations but also keep user-focused design at the forefront," said Nitin Vartak , Chief Technology Officer of Alpha Omega. "This award affirms the impact that innovative technology, paired with strong partnerships, can have on solving the critical challenges faced by government agencies today."

The Best Digital Transformation Award is a testament to Alpha Omega's ongoing efforts to leverage technology to enhance mission delivery. Our collaboration with Unqork enables government agencies to accelerate their digital transformations, allowing them to streamline workflows and improve service delivery to citizens and other stakeholders.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA:

Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions for US national security and global leadership. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our Agency partners. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration

