Gulmarg's Affarwat Receives Season's First Snowfall, Rains Lash J & K Parts
Date
9/27/2024 3:10:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Affarwat in Gulmarg, a famous ski resort in north Kashmir, has received season's first snowfall even as parts of Kashmir Valley received rainfall since yesterday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported Affarwat recorded 2 inches of snowfall since early morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Parts of Jammu and Kashmir also received fresh rainfall, which brought mercury down after heat wave conditions for nearly five days.
ADVERTISEMENT
An independent weather forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng said that generally cloudy weather is expected across Jammu and Kashmir, with possibility of rain in some parts today.
“Sunny break in between is also possible in few areas,” he said, adding that towards night and early morning tomorrow, another rain spell is expected.
“Heavy intensity showers can't be ruled out in Jammu plains while improvement in weather is expected from tomorrow morning or afternoon onwards,” he added.
He said mostly dry weather is expected until 4 October, with a significant fall in night temperatures.
MENAFN27092024000215011059ID1108721807
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.