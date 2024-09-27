Rajasthan News: MLA Balmukund Acharya Uses Gaumutra To 'Purify' Congress Councillors Backing BJP

(MENAFN- Live Mint) To cleanse the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage (JMCH) office of alleged corruption, Hawa Mahal MLA Balmukund Acharya sprinkled a mixture of Gangajal and gamutra (cow urine) on the councillors and the premises.

As reported by Indian Express, the BJP removed sitting JMCH Mayor Munesh Gurjar amid allegations and replaced her with Kusum Yadav, who gained support from seven turncoats and one independent councillor to secure a majority.

“We have purified it with Gangajal and removed all impurities. And after prayers with Vedic mantras, behenji (the new Mayor) has assumed charge on this navami date. Now there will be an environment of purity in the municipal corporation,” the mahant said.

On Tuesday, these eight joined the BJP. Before Yadav assumed office on Wednesday, Balmukund Acharya conducted a“purification” ceremony for the JMCH premises, councillors, and officers. The councillors and officials also symbolically“drank” the mixture as it was applied to their faces, including their lips, the report said.

Balmukund Acharya told The Indian Express,“I sprinkled Gangajal and gamutra in the JMC office to address the corruption. From today, the JMCH is corruption-free.”

He mentioned that he carries a bottle containing the mixture of Gangajal and gomutra.“I keep it in my car and drink it daily,” he said, noting that he sprinkled it on the councillors and added,“They can't say that the dash of water didn't touch them.”