EU Expresses Deep Concern About Military Escalation In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Thursday said in a statement that the European Union is "extremely concerned" with the military confrontation between the Israeli and Lebanon, which started on October 8 and escalated in the recent strikes in densely populated areas.

Borrell deplored "the heavy price paid by civilians including children and UN staff" and urged "the respect of International Humanitarian Law in all circumstances." He warned that further escalation would have "dramatic consequences for the region and beyond."

He reiterated that UN Security Council resolution 2749, adopted unanimously on August 28, 2024, urges that "all relevant actors implement immediate measures towards de-escalation."

The EU High Representative urged both parties to "urgently implement a ceasefire across the Blue Line that effectively and immediately ends all cross-border threats" and to work towards the full and symmetrical implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701 to ensure the safe return of displaced populations on both sides as part of a broader negotiated settlement.

Borrell stressed that the EU calls on the international community to mobilize to support ongoing diplomatic efforts. He said the EU commended and strongly supported the efforts of France and the United States to achieve a negotiated ceasefire and renewed the call on all parties to protect and support the critical mission of (UNIFI)L United Nations Peacekeeping Forces in Lebanon.

The EU official reiterated in the statement its strong support for Lebanon's state institutions, including the Lebanese Armed Forces, and said it stands ready to help Lebanon get out of its political impasse. Borrell underlined that "EU member states have a long tradition of supporting Lebanon," adding that the Lebanese people can rest assured that member states and the EU will continue supporting them. (end)

arn







MENAFN26092024000071011013ID1108720412