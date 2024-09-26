Underground Railroad History And Abraham Lincoln Legacy Comes To Life During Unforgettable Lincoln Days In Macomb, IL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unforgettable Lincoln Days

MACOMB, IL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To honor McDonough County's rich and integral history of the region's connection to the Underground Railroad, Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia announces several upcoming events celebrating Abraham Lincoln's legacy and impact in Macomb, Illinois including Unforgettable Lincoln Days and Macomb's participation in Looking for Lincoln's Journey To Freedom: Illinois Underground Railroad traveling exhibit.The following public events will inform and educate our local community and the nation of Macomb and Unforgettable Forgottonia's incredible, inspiring, and often untold Underground Railroad history, while simultaneously promoting Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) programming throughout the region.[EVENT]: Unforgettable Lincoln DaysSaturday, October 4, 2024 – Sunday, October 5, 2024Unforgettable Lincoln Days is a celebration of Macomb's connection to our nation's most popular and enduring leader and our status as an Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area through the auspices of U.S. National Park Service. The event runs from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2024 and from Noon – 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2024.Lincoln Days features the world's only giant Living Lincoln Topiary Monument, "selfie" opportunities with the nation's leading Abraham Lincoln interpreter, entertainment from award-winning roots musician Chris Vallillo, Macomb's historic Looking for Lincoln Historic Self-Guide Tour, horse-drawn trolley ride, and a live performance of the original play, "When Macomb Hosted Lincoln: Devising the Freeport Question" and more.Attendees can also celebrate other prominent local figures including, civil rights pioneer C.T Vivian through the Macomb Murals Tour,“Big” Al Sears via the same weekend's return of the Al Sears Music Festival, and of course, Elizabeth“Lizzie” Magie, the ingenious mind behind the world-famous Monopoly board game. Visitors can play Macombopoly, a one-of-a-kind gigantic Monopoly board game surrounding Macomb's historic downtown square that takes players on a state-of-the-art interactive journey.For more information, visit and .[EXHIBIT]: Looking For Lincoln: Journey To FreedomSpringfield Exhibit: September 26, 2024 – November 30, 2024Macomb Exhibit: October 4, 2024 – November 30, 2024The Journey To Freedom: Illinois Underground Railroad exhibit was developed by Looking For Lincoln, Macomb's partners in Springfield and the National Park Service to inform and educate the public of Illinois' incredible and untold Underground Railroad story. The Journey To Freedom exhibit will make its premiere September 26, 2024 at the Springfield Old Capitol and continue through November 30, 2024.Macomb has also been invited to be the first stop outside the state capitol on the exhibit's years-long tour of Illinois in celebration of Macomb's new recognition as a National Underground Railroad Network To Freedom area by the National Park Service. The exhibit, which opens on October 4, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at the Macomb Carnegie Public Library and continues through November, coincides with Macomb's Unforgettable Lincoln Days weekend.For more information, visit .[RECOGNITION]: National Underground Railroad Network To FreedomThe National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom has more than 750 listings of sites, interpretive and educational programs, and research facilities related to the Underground Railroad – including Macomb, Illinois.Macomb's unique story of the Allison Family's work as conductors on the Underground Railroad was enthusiastically received by the National Underground Railroad Network To Freedom Committee in summer 2024, and has paved the way for three additional sites, The Blazer Family Homestead, Camp Creek Cemetery, and Oakwood Cemetery to soon also be officially recognized by the committee.A reception with state and local dignitaries at the Macomb Carnegie Library will coincide with the opening of the Looking for Lincoln: Journey To Freedom exhibit on October 4, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at the Macomb Carnegie Library. At the event, Unforgettable Forgottonia will officially announce McDonough County's newly minted status as a National Underground Railroad Network To Freedom area.For more information, visit .

