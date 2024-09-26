Stewart Cink And Mike Weir Commit To Compete In Inaugural Simmons Bank Championship Presented By Stephens

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two more notable players, Stewart

Cink and Mike

Weir, have declared their intention to compete in the inaugural Simmons Championship, October 21-27, officials announced today.

Weir is currently serving as the International Teams Captain for this week's President Cup being contested in Canada, his native soil. Cink is also in Canada as a United State's Assistant Captain. Both Weir and Cink have been on five previous Presidents Cup teams.

PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Playoffs Logo

Cink, 51, is currently 12th on the Charles Schwab Cup standings and won earlier this year on the PGA TOUR Champions at The Ally Challenge for his first win on this tour. He won eight times on the PGA TOUR, including The Open Championship in 2009.

Weir, 54, is currently 20th on the Charles Schwab Cup standings and has one PGA TOUR Champions victory, the 2020 Insperity Invitational. He also won eight times on the PGA TOUR, including the 2003 Masters Tournament during a year he won three times on TOUR.

Earlier, tournament officials announced commitments from Ernie Els, the No. 1 player on the current Charles

Schwab Cup standings as well as No. 3 Steven Alker, No. 6 K.J Choi, No. 10 Padraig Harrington and No. 11 Jerry Kelly.

The inaugural Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be held at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas with activities throughout the week of Oct. 21-27. Tournament play will take place Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27. The tournament will serve as the second round of the

PGA TOUR Champions annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The field will consist of the top 54 players in the standings competing for $2.3 million in prize money and a chance to earn their spot among the top 36 in the final event of the season.

Tickets for the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens-a

PGA TOUR Champions playoff event-are now on sale and more options have recently been added for the general public. For a complete listing of ticket options or to purchase tickets, please visit the tournament website at simmonsbankchampionship .

Corporate sponsorships and hospitality packages as well as playing positions and teams in our official Pro-Am golf experience are also available for purchase. For more information, visit the website or contact [email protected] .

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be the first-ever

PGA TOUR event held in Arkansas, and the first PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament held in the state since the Korn Ferry Tour's Fort Smith Classic, which was last contested in 2010. Net proceeds from the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will used by the tournament's charitable arm to support multiple nonprofit organizations in the state of Arkansas.

For more information about the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, to purchase tickets and to stay up to date on tournament news, visit the tournament website, simmonsbankchampionship .

Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, a PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event contested in Little Rock, Arkansas, will be played at Pleasant Valley Country Club the week of October 21-27, featuring a 54-player field and a $2.3 million purse. In its inaugural year, the tournament will focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impression on the State of Arkansas. For more information about the tournament, visit the tournament website (simmonsbankchampionship ) or follow the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens on Facebook (@SimmonsBankChampionship ), Instagram (@sbgolfchamp ), X [formerly Twitter] (@sbgolfchamp ), TikTok (@sbgolfchamp), LinkedIn (@SimmonsBankChampionship ) and YouTube (@SimmonsBankChampionship).

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC ), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri.

Stephens

"Stephens" (the company brand name) is a leading family-owned investment firm that includes Stephens Inc. (member NYSE/SIPC), Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC, Stephens Insurance, LLC, Stephens Capital Partners LLC and Stephens Europe Limited.

Stephens Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Founded in 1933, Stephens Inc. provides securities brokerage, investment banking and other financial services to a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. Stephens Inc. (Home Office: 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR USA, 501-377-2000) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Member

SIPC/NYSE. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Simmons Bank

