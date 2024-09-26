American Celebrates Excellence In Aviation Maintenance With Top Mechanics

(MENAFN- 3BL) FORT WORTH, Texas, September 26, 2024 /3BL/ - American recognized five of its top maintenance technicians (AMTs) for their exceptional work in their field as recipients of this year's Ken MacTiernan Excellence in Aviation Maintenance Award. Since 2019, the award has been honoring AMTs at American who exhibit the qualities of professional AMTs, strive to uphold the highest standards in aircraft maintenance and support and promote the profession.

“Each year we gather to celebrate American's best and brightest AMTs,” said Kevin Brickner, American's Senior Vice President of Technical Operations.“Not only are we honoring these mechanics for the work they do in the hangar to keep our customers and team members safe, but the work they do in their communities and with the future generation of AMTs. The honorees are an inspiration to their fellow team members and to the entire aviation maintenance industry.”

The award's namesake, San Diego-based Ken MacTiernan, has been an AMT with American for more than 38 years and is most notably known for being instrumental in creating National AMT Day. The nationally observed day (May 24) is designated to honor AMTs who are committed to maintaining safe and reliable aircraft.

The 2024 honorees are:

Edmund (Ed) Bossart

Los Angeles (LAX)

44 years of AMT service

Joni Haddorff

Las Vegas (LAS)

24 years of AMT service

Armen Hambartsounian

Los Angeles (LAX)

25 years of AMT service

Dennis Lyle

Tulsa, Okla. (TUL)

35 years of AMT service

John Wong

Kingston, Jamaica (KIN)

35 years of AMT service