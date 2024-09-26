Loren Data Corp. Introduces EDI Map Packs Optimized For The Automotive Aftermarket With Super Spec Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Pre-Built EDI Solutions for the Automotive Now Supporting the Super Spec standard for Enhanced Communication Across the Aftermarket Chain

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Loren Data Corp., a leader in advanced EDI and B2B connectivity solutions, announces the release of its EDI Map Packs specifically optimized for the automotive aftermarket. These new mapping templates are fully compatible with the Automotive Aftermarket Super Spec standard and include the ability to rapidly implement compliance with XML or JSON formats. This added flexibility allows businesses to integrate data from various formats, ensuring seamless communication across the supply chain.

Super Spec standardizes how data is shared between manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and other stakeholders in the automotive aftermarket. Loren Data Corp's EDI Map Packs ensure that businesses can integrate EDI technology with less complexity, minimizing errors and maximizing supply chain communications. Super Spec is presently in use at many companies and is supported by many organizations in the aftermarket, such as AAIA, AutoCare, AASA/MEMA and others.

Streamlining Automotive Aftermarket Supply Chains with Super Spec

“In the automotive aftermarket world, having a standardized language like Super Spec is essential for upgrading to smoother communication between partners,” said Tony D'Angelo, Chief Strategy Officer at Loren Data Corp.“Our quick implementation Super Spec pack is designed to rapidly implement B2B integration and compliance.”

Key Benefits of EDI Map Packs with Super Spec Support

. Super Spec Interoperability: EDI Map Packs are pre-built to support the standardized language used across the automotive aftermarket, ensuring reliable communication with industry partners with integrations to XML or JSON file formats.

. Tailored for the automotive aftermarket: These templates are designed for key transactions in the automotive supply chain, such as purchase orders, advance shipping notices (ASNs), and invoices.

. Faster and more accurate order processing: Automates data sharing across the aftermarket supply chain, improving efficiency and reducing errors in business-critical documents.

. Improved visibility and traceability: Enhances supply chain transparency by providing real-time updates on order statuses, inventory levels, and shipment tracking.

. Easy integration with existing systems: Enables seamless compatibility with the ERP and inventory management platforms widely used in the automotive aftermarket, minimizing disruptions during implementation.

Availability

The Super Spec EDI Map Packs are now available from Loren Data Corp. To learn more about how these solutions can improve your shipping and fulfillment processes, visit ecgrid, or reach out to our team at ....

About Loren Data ECGrid

Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and supply chain automation company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web-services offering – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections.

