PT Studies Find Dell Latitude 5450 And 7450 AI Pcs With Intel Core Ultra Processors Outperform Their Predecessors

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AI fever is sweeping the commercial market, as businesses figure out how to best utilize AI technologies that promise to streamline workflows, boost productivity, and personalize experiences. In two new studies, Principled Technologies (PT) examined the improved performance and battery life users could experience with the newest generation of Dell Latitude laptops redesigned from the processor up.First, PT assessed the system responsiveness and system efficiency of a Dell Latitude 5450 AI PC powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 135U and that of a Dell Latitude 5420 laptop powered by an Intel Core i5-1145G7 processor.The first report states:“When we tested the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 135U-powered Dell Latitude 5450 AI PC, we found a myriad of performance benefits for companies ready to embrace a new era of computing. Our hands-on testing included benchmarking standard and AI-related system performance, measuring battery life in four real-world scenarios, hand-timing day-in-the-life workflows, and assessing user comfort. Our test results showed that compared to its three-year-old predecessor, the Dell Latitude 5450 AI PC was well-equipped to boost productivity, handle AI-based tasks, and provide better built-in security.”Then, PT compared the system responsiveness and system efficiency of a Dell Latitude 7450 AI PC powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U to that of a Dell Latitude 7420 laptop powered by an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor.As the second report notes,“Our hands-on tests show that upgrading to a Dell Latitude 7450 AI PC powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U could help you better handle the added stressors processor-intensive AI-based activities introduce into your daily routine. We found that the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U-powered Dell Latitude 7450 AI PC offered stronger system performance and provided much longer battery life in all of our scenarios than an older Dell Latitude 7420 laptop, which means that moving to the Dell Latitude 7450 AI PC can better help you meet the new challenges that AI introduces.”To see all of the results from PT hands-on testing comparing the Intel Core Ultra processor-powered Dell Latitude 5450 and 7450 AI PCs to their three-year-old predecessors, read the 5450 report at and the 7450 report at .About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .

