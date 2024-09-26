Rescuers Race Ahead Of Hurricane Helene To Save Animals In Danger

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Helene barrels toward the Florida coast, most residents are securing their homes and preparing for the dangerous storm. When other people are evacuating or battening down the hatches, animal rescuers are racing ahead of the hurricane to get animals to safety. Everyone has heard of storm chasers. Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR) has storm racers.

In a scene playing out all over Florida, animal rescuers are racing to help animals in rural shelters in the path of the storm.

Florida Urgent Rescue Founder and Executive Director Mike Merrill helping evacuate dogs and cats from Wakulla County Animal Services in the path of Hurricane Helene.

Florida Urgent Rescue Volunteer Walt Shay doing emergency rescue transports at Madison County Animal Services as Hurricane Helene approaches.

Florida Urgent Rescue took the lead in evacuating 49 dogs and cats from two rural shelters, and assisted other organizations transporting animals in danger at additional shelters.

FUR was on the ground at

Wakulla County Animal Services in Crawfordville, FL, where Helene is expected to make landfall, evacuating 29 cats and 6 dogs. Paws Humane Society in Columbus, GA has worked with FUR in numerous emergencies over the years, and they took in all 29 cats and one dog.

At the same time the Wakulla evacuation was underway, other FUR members were evacuating 14 dogs in outdoor kennels in Union County, moving them to boarding at Pet Paradise Jacksonville Airport until the storm passes. The remaining 5 dogs from Wakulla County are also boarding at Pet Paradise.

FUR has continued working with other animal welfare organizations throughout the state to help evacuate animals in danger at other rural shelters, including animals from Madison, Taylor and Suwannee Counties.

This is familiar territory for FUR, having conducted rescue missions and disaster relief in more than 16 hurricanes and other disasters.

FUR's commitment to animal rescue extends beyond Florida. FUR made three trips to Ukraine following the Russian invasion, conducting multiple rescue missions. FUR moved animals to safety, evacuated refugees with their pets, and reunited people with their stranded pets. FUR also assisted after the Kentucky tornado, and in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

"In every disaster, there are similar problems," said Florida Urgent Rescue Founder and Executive Director Mike Merrill. "People and animals are in danger and shelters are overwhelmed. We want to help wherever we can."

About Florida Urgent Rescue

The mission of Florida Urgent Rescue is to save urgent animals. FUR takes on tough cases, including dogs with gunshot wounds, embedded collars, cancerous tumors and other major medical problems. FUR assisted in four separate hoarding cases already this year, and has taken in an unprecedented number of major medical, special needs and cruelty cases.

Florida Urgent Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. FUR earned a Four-Star Rating on Charity Navigator with a score of 100%, the highest possible rating. FUR also received a Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency by Guidestar, and is a Top Rated Nonprofit on Great Nonprofits.

