Sultan bin Ahmed launches Small Hearts and Eyes Campaign at the National Hospital in the Kyrgyz Republic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Council, launched the Small Hearts and Eyes Campaign on Thursday, at the National Hospital in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. The campaign is supported by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority in collaboration with the Sharjah Charity International, targeting patients who are unable to pay the costs of treatment.

Sultan bin Ahmed listened to a detailed explanation from Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Kamali, a pediatric heart surgery specialist, about the cases that have undergone surgery, as well as those that will be examined and diagnosed to determine the appropriate type of treatment, whether through catheterization or heart surgery for the sick children.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, learned about the procedures followed in diagnosing medical cases and determining the treatment plans for patients. He observed the preparation methods for patients undergoing catheterization and various surgical operations, such as heart hole and atrial septal defect surgeries at the hospital.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also met with a number of children benefiting from the medical support donated by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, reassuring himself about their health and the progress of their treatment plans. The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah wished them continued health and well-being, praising the significant cooperation from Dr. Ahmed Al Kamali and the local medical team at the National Hospital in Kyrgyzstan for performing surgeries on the patients.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council moved to the Eye Diseases Building at the National Hospital, listening to the medical staff about the process of receiving patients for eye surgeries, diagnosing medical conditions, and the surgical operations supported by the campaign, such as those for vision impairment and cataract removal.

talked with eye patients who had undergone surgeries, expressing their immense joy and extending their gratitude and appreciation for the charitable efforts of the United Arab Emirates and Sharjah in covering the treatment costs. This support has helped them regain their sight after a long period of loss and allowed them to resume their normal lives. They prayed that God would reward Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed and all generous individuals for the humanitarian services provided by the institutions of the Emirate of Sharjah in treating patients around the world.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, directed the specialists to expedite the provision of the latest medical devices and equipment necessary for diagnosing medical conditions and offering full support to patients at the hospital. This directive followed Sultan bin Ahmed's visit to the examination rooms and medical laboratories, which contained outdated traditional equipment. This effort is part of the patient support campaign funded by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority through its charitable television and radio programs.

The campaign to treat heart and eye patients, launched by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority through its charitable program "Pain and Hope," aims to collect donations from generous individuals and provide the necessary care and treatment to approximately 1,000 underprivileged children suffering from heart conditions and eye diseases.



The Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was accompanied with Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) ; Muhammad Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority;

Tariq Saeed Allay, the Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Rashid Abdullah Al Obeid, Director of Sharjah Media City "Shams"; Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity International ; and several directors and officials from the October Village in the Kyrgyz Republic.

