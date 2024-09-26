Azerbaijan Finance Ministry Joins Coalition Of Finance Ministers For Climate Action
Date
9/26/2024 5:10:59 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The Ministry of Finance has been accepted as a full member of
the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action,
Azernews reports citing the ministry.
With 92 finance ministers as members, the Coalition has
institutional partnerships with 26 international organizations that
play a key technical and advisory role in supporting finance
ministers' efforts to develop and implement climate change
policies.
In April of this year, the Ministry of Finance participated in
the 11th meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers on Climate
Action during the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C.
Azerbaijan's representation as a full member of this Coalition,
which often aligns its activities with the COP, will significantly
contribute to achieving the goals set by the COP29 presidency.
The next meeting of coalition members will be held next month in
Washington as part of the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World
Bank Group. A preliminary agreement has also been reached to hold a
special meeting of the Coalition during the "Finance Day" of the
COP29 Conference, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan in
November.
MENAFN26092024000195011045ID1108717609
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.