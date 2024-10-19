Palestinians Enduring 'Unspeakable Horrors' In North Gaza: UN

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Geneva: Palestinians are living through "unspeakable horrors" in the north of the Gaza Strip, the United Nations' top aid official said Saturday, insisting the "atrocities must stop".

Israel launched a major air and ground assault on October 6, tightening its siege on the war-battered area and sending tens of thousands of people fleeing.

"Appalling news from northern Gaza where Palestinians continue to endure unspeakable horrors under siege by Israeli forces," the UN's acting humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya said on X.

"In Jabaliya, people are trapped under the rubble and first responders are blocked from reaching them," she added.

"Tens of thousands of Palestinians are being forcibly displaced. Essential supplies are running out. Hospitals, overwhelmed with patients, have been hit. "These atrocities must stop."

Msuya said that under international humanitarian law, civilians, the wounded and the sick, and health care personnel and facilities must be protected. "International humanitarian law must be respected," she added.

Gaza's civil defence agency said on Saturday that a sweeping Israeli military operation has killed more than 400 people in two weeks in the territory's north.