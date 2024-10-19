DA Case: Luxury Cars Seized From Rajcomp Info Top Executive's Premises In Raids

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 20 (IANS) The Jaipur Anti Bureau (ACB) team on Saturday conducted raids on the premises of RajComp Info Services Limited Group General Manager Chhatrapal Singh in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The ACB conducted searches at Chhatrapal Singh's premises in Jaipur, Delhi and Ghaziabad and seized luxury cars such as Porsche, Defender etc., at his house in Delhi and Ghaziabad.

ACB DG Ravi Prakash Meharda said: "The ACB received a complaint that RajComp Group's General Manager Chhatrapal Singh has earned money by misusing his position. He has invested in various plots of land, flats, houses and luxury vehicles. The complaint was verified on the basis of these allegations."

"In the initial investigation, the ACB team found luxury vehicles like Porsche, Defender, Scorpio and Thar from Singh's residence and other places in Delhi and Ghaziabad," he said, adding that ACB teams were also searching Singh's residence and other places.

"Chhatrapal Singh reportedly had assets worth Rs 2.39 crore, which is disproportionate to his income. An FIR has been registered, and the investigation was handed over to Additional SP Sandeep Saraswat in this context. Today, the search was carried out after obtaining orders from the court," the ACB DG said.

Officials said that Chhatarpal Singh's flat in Ridhiraj Apartment on Ajmer Road in Jaipur had been searched since 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

At the same time, searches are going on at his houses in Ghaziabad and Delhi. Documents are being scrutinised at different places. People present in the house are being questioned.

ACB raided different properties of Singh in house number 31 in Mahadev Nagar, Sodala in Jaipur, flat numbers 1206, 1306 and 1401 of Air Apartment in front of Shyam Nagar Sabzi Mandi on Ajmer Road in Jaipur, Happy Heart Foundation firm located on the third floor of Plot No. 25, Yudhishthir Marg opposite Deer Park, Ashok Nagar (C Scheme), Jaipur, IndusInd Bank located in Civil Lines, Jaipur.