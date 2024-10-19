Commercial Bank Drives Ongoing Awareness For Breast Cancer Month In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Amidst the numerous significant events taking place throughout the year in Qatar, Commercial places Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the forefront of its priorities, passionately launching an extensive internal campaign every year that aims to educate the community on the importance of early detection and healthy living.

This event reinforced the idea that awareness is just the beginning; it empowers us to take action, to educate, and to support one another in our journeys. It also ensures that this cause remains in the spotlight, fostering a culture of openness and support that encourages early detection and comprehensive care for all.

Show your care, be aware

Rana Salatt, EGM and Chief Internal Audit Officer at Commercial Bank

“This year's theme is rooted in the importance of awareness and early detection,” said Salatt.“We launched our“Show your care, be aware” campaign and partnered with Qatar Cancer Society, The View Hospital, Naseem Medical Center, and Turkish Hospital to highlight the importance of a healthy lifestyle and early detection as methods of breast cancer prevention. Early detection is crucial as it significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and can lead to better outcomes for patients, and we strive to empower our staff with knowledge and hope. This is our committed to nurturing a thriving workplace while empowering our community with unwavering care and compassion. Commercial Bank's efforts demonstrated the indispensable role it plays throughout this month.”

The human side of banking

Maneera AI-Kuwari Deputy head of Government Relations at Commercial Bank

“Adopting a human-centric approach to breast cancer awareness is vital for nurturing authentic connections within our community. By prioritizing empathy and understanding, we not only acknowledge the challenges faced by those impacted by this disease but also celebrate the remarkable resilience and strength of survivors and their families. This approach paves the way for open conversations, inviting individuals to share their powerful stories and experiences,” said Al-Kuwari.

During the event, representatives from View Hospital emphasized the psychological aspects of living with breast cancer, shedding light on the mental health challenges patients often face and offering strategies to overcome them.

Al-Kuwari added,“When a brave survivor from the Qatar Cancer Society shared her journey, the room was filled with a sense of hope. The expressions on everyone's faces reflected relief and inspiration-reminding us that survival is possible, hope is necessary, and together, we can continue to fight and uplift one another in this journey.”

Passion meets purpose

Manal Al Ali, Legal Admin Manager at Commercial Bank

“It is truly inspiring to see the Bank play a vital role in an issue that concerns every single woman around the world. We stand united under one cause, raise our voices for a shared purpose. Each year, Commercial Bank goes above and beyond to join this important movement, and this year, our focus is on awareness first and foremost. By amplifying awareness, breaking the silence, and driving action, we reaffirm that every voice matters and every story counts. Together, we can create a stronger impact and foster meaningful change in our communities. Our dedication to fostering dialogue around Breast Cancer, specifically the mental health challenges that come with it, is essential in helping women feel seen and heard. I feel especially proud that I get to be a part of this event every single year where women can express their stories and concerns openly,” said Al Ali.

Strength rooted in solidarity

Alanoud Alnuimi, Acting Senior Manager, AML/CFT Governance at Commercial Bank

Commercial Bank's efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month extended beyond awareness, offering vouchers to support staff members in prioritizing their annual health checks.

“In our unwavering commitment to solidarity and care, we proudly presented our staff with vouchers from Naseem Medical Clinic during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This initiative reflects our steadfast belief in the power of community and compassion. By providing access to essential health services, we not only support the well-being of our team but also foster a culture of awareness and proactive health management. Together, we stand united in the fight against breast cancer, empowering each other with the resources needed to promote health and hope. Let us continue to inspire one another, reminding ourselves that every small act of kindness contributes to a brighter, healthier future for all,” said Alnuimi.

A commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

Alanoud Al-Emadi, Manager, Sponsorship and Events at Commercial Bank

"Corporate Social Responsibility is not just a strategy for us; it's a mission that runs deep within our values, shaping who we are and what we stand for. As we mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we recognize the importance of this cause-a cause that calls for all of us to raise our voices, not only in October but throughout the year. Together, we offer hope and stand strong, carrying this mission forward in our hearts every day,” said Al-Emadi.“This year, we recognized the importance of integrating our fitness initiatives with this cause. Engaging in fitness activities serves as a powerful reminder that strength comes in many forms-both physical and emotional. It allows us to channel our energy into positive action, transforming our commitment into a tangible experience that uplifts us. Our dedicated gym trainers, Joanna and Joseph, led a powerful 3-minute seated exercise and stretch workout, reinforcing that health, fitness, and well-being are fundamental to our lives. Their insightful discussion on the importance of exercise in preventing cancer highlighted how even brief moments of movement can empower us and foster resilience.”

Commercial Bank's efforts illustrate that when we show our care and remain aware, we can save countless lives.