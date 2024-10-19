Need Modern Tech For Road Construction But Shouldn't Neglect Old Techniques: MP CM Mohan Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the modern technologies and methods in road and infrastructure are the need of the hour but techniques used in ancient times also should not be neglected.

The Madhya Pradesh CM said this while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal to discuss emerging trends and technologies in road and bridge construction on Saturday.

Mohan Yadav cited the example of Bhopal's 'Upper Lake', constructed by Raja Bhoj over a thousand years ago, as a remarkable example of economical and efficient water management.

The Madhya Pradesh CM also highlighted construction from the eras of Emperor Ashoka and Emperor Vikramaditya underscoring the significance of roads in those times.

"These historical examples demonstrate that when we talk about new technologies, ancient methods often serve as the foundation for their development," CM Yadav said.

He emphasised that the seminar will play a crucial role in promoting quality road and infrastructure construction while ensuring the economical use of resources.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the chief guest for the inaugural session of the seminar, meanwhile, said that by 2047, Indian road infrastructure will outshine the US road infrastructure.

"We will achieve this goal with the cooperation of the country's engineers and the general public. Prime Minister Modi is working with the aim of making the country the third-largest economy in the world," Nitin Gadkari added.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways further stated that water, power, transport and communication play the most important role in the development of any country.

"Trade and industry develop only on these four factors. Along with this, employment opportunities are also created. It is for this purpose that PM Modi is giving top priority to infrastructure development," Nitin Gadkari said.