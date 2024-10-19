Free Travel Facility For CET Candidates On Rajasthan Roadways Buses

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 20 (IANS) The candidates participating in the upcoming Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary level) in Rajasthan will now be provided free facilities two days before and two days after the examination day, an official said on Saturday.

The free travel facilities will be provided within the boundary of the state of Rajasthan on ordinary and express buses of Rajasthan State Road Corporation.

Apart from this, keeping in mind the convenience of the candidates in the movement, the state has also made arrangements for additional buses to ensure candidates don't face any challenges during their exam times.

Also, the candidates have now been given relaxation in free travel from the residence as well as the coaching institute or preparation place to the examination centre.

This decision will help the youth reach the examination centres easily and also provide them with financial relief, officials said, adding that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is continuously working with determination in the interest of the youth.

The officials have termed the new announcement as a state government's gift to the youth of the state and said that the youth in Rajasthan will definitely benefit with free travel facilities two days before and two days after the exam.

It needs to be mentioned that the state government has earlier announced free travel for the candidates coming from different districts to appear for the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level).

They were allowed to travel free of cost within the boundaries of the state of Rajasthan in any bus of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation between September 26 and September 29. .

Around 13 lakh candidates participated in the Common Eligibility Test exams which were held on September 27 and 28 in the state.