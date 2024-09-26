Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon wipe out whole family despite appeals for ceasefire

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Israeli warplanes persisted in striking Lebanon in spite of international appeals for a brief ceasefire, with a whole family between the fatalities.



The official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) stated that the earlier night saw the most brutal Israeli on the town of Baalbek and its adjacent in eastern Lebanon.



A whole family was wiped out in an attack on their house in the city of Chaat, as reported by the agency, which did not detail the number of family members murdered.



The Lebanese Health reported that three individuals were murdered in Israeli attacks on the village of Ayta al-Shaab as well, and a fourth person, who is a Syrian national, was brutally murdered in a strike on the city of Qana, both locations in southern Lebanon.



Israeli airplanes conducted overnight strikes on the southern Tyre region as well, including on the cities of Tayr Debba, Bedias, Maarakeh as well as Bazourieh, witnesses reported to a Turkish news agency.



Airstrikes were also stated in the southern region of Nabatieh, as well as on the cities of Kfar Remen along with Zawtar.



The ongoing fatal Israeli attacks on Lebanon come in spite of a late Wednesday appeal by the US, EU, in addition to nine other countries calling on both parties to reach a 21-day ceasefire agreement to "provide space for diplomacy."

