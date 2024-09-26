PUMA Appoints Markus Neubrand As Chief Financial Officer

Markus Neubrand most recently held the position of Chief Financial Officer at GUESS? Previously, he served as Group Chief Financial Officer for the luxury brand MCM Worldwide. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer at premium fashion company HUGO BOSS for its key region Americas.

At PUMA, Markus will oversee Finance, Investor Relations, Legal, IT and Business Solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Markus to PUMA. He is an experienced finance executive with significant operational, financial planning and capital markets expertise. With his strong knowledge of the industry and people-first approach, Markus is a great fit for the PUMA Family and I am excited to start working with him to write our next chapter of sustainable growth based on brand elevation,” said Arne Freundt, CEO of PUMA.“I would like to thank Hubert for all of his achievements at PUMA. With his great commitment and dedication to the brand and PUMA family, he has contributed to our success over the past 20 years. I wish him all the best for his professional and personal future.”

PUMA and Hubert Hinterseher have mutually agreed that he will step down as CFO on September 30, 2024, and will leave the company on December 31, 2024, after a successful and smooth transition of his duties to his successor.

“I would like to thank Hubert for his efforts and contribution to the company's success,” said Héloïse Temple-Boyer, Chair of the Supervisory Board.

Starting October 1, 2024, PUMA's Management Board will consist of Arne Freundt (CEO), Markus Neubrand (CFO), Maria Valdes (CPO), and Anne-Laure Descours (CSO).