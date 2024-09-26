Clashes between armed Shiite, Sunni Muslims in Pakistan kill over 25

(MENAFN) At least 25 people have died amid ongoing clashes between armed Shiite and Sunni Muslims in Kurram, a district in northwestern Pakistan. The violence, which began over the weekend, has resulted in dozens of injuries on both sides as tensions escalate over a lingering land dispute.



Kurram, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghanistan border, has been a flashpoint for sectarian violence in recent years. Authorities are concerned about the potential for this land dispute to spark broader sectarian conflict in a region already influenced by extremist groups from both communities.



Barrister Saif Ali, a spokesperson for the provincial government, stated that efforts are being made to de-escalate the situation. Authorities, in collaboration with tribal elders, have initiated peace talks, and both factions reportedly agreed to a cease-fire.



In Pakistan, Shiite Muslims represent about 15 percent of the predominantly Sunni population of 240 million. While these communities generally coexist peacefully, historical tensions have persisted in specific areas, notably in Kurram, where Shiite populations are concentrated in certain regions.



This recent outbreak of violence follows similar incidents, with dozens killed in July over the same land dispute, underscoring the fragile nature of peace in the area.

